Rajasthan CM Meets Cashier Who Foiled Bank Robbery

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, March 5 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday met bank cashier Narendra Singh Shekhawat, who had foiled a bank robbery despite getting shot, and his family at the Manipal Hospital here to inquire about his well-being.
He also met the doctors treating Shekhawat.
The cashier had recently foiled a robbery at the Punjab National Bank branch in Jhotwara area of Jaipur.
Despite being hit by two bullets, he bravely fought the criminals.
Shekhawat is now on the road to recovery after fighting for his life for several days.
