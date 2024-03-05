Jeff Bezos overtakes Elon Musk as richest person in world, bitcoin reaches a new high

(MENAFN) In a significant shift in the billionaire rankings, Jeff Bezos, the renowned founder of Amazon, has reclaimed the top spot on Bloomberg's list, surpassing Elon Musk, the visionary behind Tesla, for the first time in nine months. This change in ranking comes amidst Tesla's shares experiencing a notable decline of 7.2 percent in the last day of trading, coupled with reports of shipments from the company's Shanghai factory hitting their lowest levels in over a year.



Bezos' wealth has now exceeded USD200 billion, surpassing Musk's estimated fortune of approximately USD198 billion. This shift in fortunes coincides with a remarkable surge in Amazon shares, which have doubled in value since the close of last year, approaching their all-time high. Conversely, the value of Tesla shares has witnessed a significant decline of around 50 percent from its peak recorded in 2021.



The financial repercussions for Musk have been substantial, with a staggering loss of USD17.6 billion in a single day as Tesla's market value plummeted to USD589.5 billion. Since the beginning of the year, Musk's wealth has dwindled by USD31.3 billion, contrasting with Bezos' substantial increase of USD23.4 billion during the same period. Meanwhile, Bernard Arnault, the CEO of luxury goods group LVMH, remains a distant third in the billionaire rankings, with an estimated fortune of USD197 billion, trailing Musk by a mere USD1 billion.



In addition to the fluctuations in individual fortunes, the cryptocurrency market has also witnessed significant developments, with Bitcoin reaching a new historic high of USD69,000. This milestone underscores the increasing interest and confidence in digital assets as an integral component of the global financial system, signaling a continued evolution in the landscape of modern finance.

