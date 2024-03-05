Egypt's non-oil private sector sees sharp contraction showing financial difficulties

(MENAFN) The latest findings from the Standard & Poor's Global Group Purchasing Managers' Index reveal a deepening decline in business activity within Egypt's non-oil private sector over the past month, marking the most significant rate of contraction in over a year. According to the report, Egypt's Purchasing Managers’ Activity Index plummeted to 47.1 points in February, representing the country's lowest reading in 11 months, compared to 48.1 points recorded in January.



Data indicates that non-oil producing companies in Egypt experienced a notable deterioration in demand volume throughout February, with new orders witnessing the fastest rate of decline since March 2023. Particularly concerning was the decline in domestic sales performance, attributed to price pressures and supply-related challenges. The disruption of foreign trade, coupled with shipping disruptions in the Suez Canal, exacerbated the situation, resulting in a significant reduction in canal revenues and a subsequent shortage of foreign exchange inflow, further exacerbating inflationary pressures within the country.



As procurement costs surged and economic conditions continued to deteriorate, companies were compelled to raise prices on their products. This rapid increase in selling prices further intensified inflationary pressures, exacerbating the overall economic challenges faced by businesses and consumers alike in Egypt. The compounding effects of declining demand, supply chain disruptions, and inflationary pressures underscore the urgent need for proactive measures to address the underlying economic issues and foster stability within Egypt's non-oil private sector.

