Non-oil business activity rises in UAE in February, showing improved output, confidence

(MENAFN) Recent survey results revealed a notable acceleration in non-oil trade activity within the UAE during the month of February, marking a turnaround from a period of slowdown observed in the previous month. This uptick in activity was underpinned by higher production levels and a surge in business confidence across various sectors. The seasonally adjusted Standard & Poor's Global UAE Purchasing Managers' Index climbed to 57.1 points in February, up from 56.6 points in January, signaling a renewed momentum in economic activity.



A key driver of this growth was the robust performance of the production sub-index, which soared to 64.6 points from 62.0 points in January, reaching its highest level since June 2019. This surge in production was fueled by increased demand from new business ventures, heightened customer activity, and intensified marketing efforts. David Owen, chief economist at Standard & Poor's Global Market Intelligence, highlighted the mounting pressure on production capacity, with backlogs expanding at the fastest pace in four years. This strain on production capacity can be attributed to shipping disruptions in the Red Sea region, disrupting global supply chains and necessitating the diversion of ships to longer and costlier routes.



The Red Sea disruptions, primarily caused by attacks from the Houthi group on ships since November, have had significant implications for global shipping operations. Despite these challenges, the UAE Trade Minister reassured that the UAE has thus far remained unaffected by the disruptions. However, the heightened level of disruption underscores the importance of vigilance and adaptive strategies in navigating the complexities of global trade dynamics. As the UAE continues to position itself as a key player in the global trade landscape, maintaining resilience and adaptability will be crucial in sustaining economic growth and stability amidst evolving geopolitical challenges.

