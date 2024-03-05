Oil prices fall amid international financial fears, weighing on OPEC+ output plans

(MENAFN) Recent fluctuations in oil prices have been driven by signs of economic weakness, particularly in China, the world's largest oil importer, leading to uncertainty surrounding OPEC+'s extension of production cuts. Global benchmark Brent crude experienced a decline to nearly USD83 a barrel, following a 0.9 percent drop on Monday, while West Texas Intermediate crude traded below USD79. This downward trend in oil prices comes amidst a backdrop of market jitters ahead of US jobs data and statements from Federal Reserve officials, coupled with a pessimistic outlook for the Chinese economy.



Despite an initial upward trajectory earlier this year, with Brent crude rising approximately 7 percent, various factors have contributed to the recent decline. Tensions in the Middle East and production cuts by the OPEC+ alliance initially supported price increases. However, concerns over subdued demand in China, combined with robust production from non-alliance members, have dampened market optimism.



Analysts at ANZ Group Holdings noted that recent market fluctuations reflect a balancing act between improving fundamentals and geopolitical tensions. While tensions in the Middle East have yet to directly impact supplies, disruptions in the Red Sea region have prolonged the time it takes for oil to reach the market. This delicate balance underscores the intricate interplay between geopolitical events, supply dynamics, and global economic conditions, shaping the trajectory of oil prices in the near term.

MENAFN05032024000045015682ID1107936448