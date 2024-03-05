Nasogastric Tube Market Size, Industry Trends, Share And Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Nasogastric Tube Market Report by Product (Levin Tube, Salem Sump Tube, and Others), Patient Type (Adult, Pediatric, Geriatric), Indication (Stomach Cancer, Esophageal Cancer, IBD (Inflammatory Bowel Disease), Chronic Kidney Disease, Dysphagia, and Others), End Use (Hospitals and Nursing Homes, Home Care), and Region 2024-2032 “, The global nasogastric tube market size reached US$ 437.3 Million in

2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 660.5 Million by

2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.69% during

2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of Nasogastric Tube Industry:

Increasing Prevalence of Gastrointestinal Disorders:

The nasogastric tube market is significantly influenced by the rising prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders worldwide. Conditions such as gastrointestinal bleeding, bowel obstruction, gastric cancer, and pancreatitis often require the use of nasogastric tubes for various diagnostic and therapeutic purposes. As the global population ages and dietary habits change, the incidence of these disorders is expected to rise. One significant driver of this trend is the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes and hypertension, which are known to predispose individuals to gastrointestinal complications. Moreover, lifestyle factors such as smoking, alcohol consumption, and poor dietary choices contribute to the development of gastrointestinal disorders. These factors collectively fuel the demand for nasogastric tubes, as they are essential in managing and treating these conditions.

Significant Technological Advancements and Product Innovations:

Technological advancements play a pivotal role in shaping the nasogastric tube market, driving innovation and improving the efficacy and safety of these devices. Manufacturers are continuously investing in research and development to introduce novel materials, designs, and features that enhance the performance and patient comfort associated with nasogastric tubes. One key area of innovation is the development of antimicrobial nasogastric tubes, which help reduce the risk of infection associated with prolonged tube placement. These tubes are coated with antimicrobial agents or incorporate materials with inherent antimicrobial properties, providing added protection against bacterial colonization and biofilm formation. Moreover, the integration of imaging and monitoring technologies into nasogastric tubes allows for real-time visualization of tube placement and monitoring of gastrointestinal function. For instance, nasogastric tubes equipped with electromagnetic sensors or pH sensors enable precise positioning within the gastrointestinal tract and accurate measurement of gastric pH levels, respectively.

Increasing Surgical Procedures and Critical Care Admissions:

The nasogastric tube market is influenced by the growing number of surgical procedures and critical care admissions globally. Nasogastric tubes are routinely used in surgical settings for preoperative fasting, intraoperative decompression of the stomach, and postoperative enteral feeding, among other indications. Similarly, in critical care settings, nasogastric tubes are essential for providing nutritional support and medication administration to patients who are unable to tolerate oral intake. The rising incidence of chronic diseases, coupled with an aging population, has led to an increase in the number of surgical interventions, including gastrointestinal surgeries such as bowel resections, bariatric surgeries, and organ transplants. These procedures often necessitate the use of nasogastric tubes to manage postoperative complications, facilitate recovery, and prevent complications such as aspiration pneumonia and ileus.

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



Angiplast Pvt. Ltd.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bicakcilar Medical Devices

Cardinal Health Inc.

Guangdong Baihe Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

Hangzhou Formed Medical Devices Co.Ltd.

Poly Medicure Limited

QMD

Securmed SpA (Delta Med) Vygon

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product:



Levin Tube

Salem Sump Tube Others

Based on the product the market has been divided into levin tube, salem sump tube, and others.

Breakup by Patient Type:



Adult

Pediatric Geriatric

Adult dominates the market due to the higher incidence of gastrointestinal disorders and the greater prevalence of surgical procedures and critical care admissions among adult populations.

Breakup by Indication:



Stomach Cancer

Esophageal Cancer

IBD (Inflammatory Bowel Disease)

Chronic Kidney Disease

Dysphagia Others

Esophageal cancer represents the largest segment due to its high incidence rates globally and the necessity for nasogastric tubes in both diagnosis and treatment procedures for this condition.

Breakup by End Use:



Hospitals and Nursing Homes Home Care

Hospitals and nursing homes hold maximum number of shares due to their extensive use of nasogastric tubes for a wide range of medical procedures, including patient care, surgical interventions, and critical care management.

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America's dominance in the nasogastric tube market is attributed to factors such as high healthcare expenditure, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and a significant prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders in the region.

Global Nasogastric Tube Market Trends:

The nasogastric tube market is driven by the demographic trend of an aging population, particularly in developed regions such as North America and Europe. Elderly individuals are more prone to a variety of medical conditions, including neurological disorders, cancer, and stroke, which often necessitate the use of nasogastric tubes for feeding, medication administration, and gastric decompression. As the proportion of elderly individuals in the population continues to rise, the demand for nasogastric tubes is expected to grow correspondingly. Additionally, chronic respiratory diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cystic fibrosis, and bronchiectasis are associated with complications such as dysphagia, malnutrition, and respiratory failure, necessitating the use of nasogastric tubes for enteral feeding and medication delivery. The increasing prevalence of these conditions, attributed to factors such as smoking, air pollution, and aging populations, contributes to the expansion of the nasogastric tube market, especially in regions with a high burden of respiratory diseases.

