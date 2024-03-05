Playing 100 Tests Means A Hell Of A Lot, Says England's Jonny Bairstow

(MENAFN- IANS) Dharamsala, March 5 (IANS) England wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow has said that representing his country in 100 Test matches means a“hell lot for him”. Bairstow is all set to mark his 100th Test appearance in the fifth and final Test match against India in Dharamsala. He is set to become the 17th English cricketer to achieve this illustrious milestone and expressed his gratitude and excitement ahead of the landmark match.

Reflecting on the significance of reaching the century mark in Test cricket, Bairstow shared his anticipation, jokingly suggesting that the team might surprise him with a celebratory barbecue. In 99 Test matches, Bairstow has scored 5,974 runs at an average of 36.42.

Despite his light-hearted remarks, Bairstow emphasised the profound meaning that this milestone holds for him personally, highlighting the honour and privilege of representing England on the international stage.“Playing 100 Tests means a hell of a lot. There might be a surprise barbecue from the team... I am joking,” Bairstow said in the pre-match press conference.

However, Bairstow's journey to his 100th Test has been full of challenges, as the veteran cricketer has struggled to find his form in the ongoing series against India. Despite showing glimpses of his best, Bairstow's contributions with the bat have been limited, with only 170 runs to his name from four matches. Nevertheless, Bairstow remains optimistic and determined, maintaining a positive mindset as he prepares to take on a formidable Indian side.

“I have been feeling good, but runs haven't come. I have been in the zone every game in the series so far,” he said.

Dharamsala hosted four matches in the ongoing Ranji Trophy and Bairstow lauded the groundsmen for their dedication and hard work amidst challenging weather conditions. With the series already decided in favour of India, England looks ahead to the final Test with a sense of determination and purpose, aiming to secure a crucial victory to improve their standing in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle.

“It's a used pitch from the Ranji Trophy last month...let's see. Ground staff have done an amazing job with the pitch considering the weather we have had here,” Bairstow added.

Sitting in eighth place in the points table of the 2023-25 World Test Championship, England understand the significance of a win in Dharamsala as they seek to climb the rankings and bolster their campaign for championship glory.