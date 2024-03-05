Business activity in Saudi Arabia reflects robust recovery

(MENAFN) Recent data released by Riyad Bank's purchasing managers index (PMI) indicates a notable rebound in business activity within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia over the past month. Following a dip to its lowest level in two years in January, the PMI recorded its fastest growth rate in the last five months, signaling a resurgence in economic momentum. This recovery has been marked by growth in export orders and a strengthening of employment figures, with competitive pressures on demand and pricing persisting. Projections for the future also reflect a similar upward trajectory, with supply chains remaining robust and inventory levels experiencing a notable increase.



The uptick in business activity mirrors the ongoing expansion in non-oil-producing sectors within the Kingdom, which recorded a substantial 4.6% increase, as reported by Riyad Bank's senior economist, Nayef Al-Ghaith. Al-Ghaith further elaborated that the rise in new export orders underscores heightened demand for local products in international markets, highlighting the competitiveness of Saudi industries and indicating potential growth in production and job opportunities.



Key highlights from the PMI data for February include a rise in the index to 57.2 points from 55.4 in January, marking the fastest growth rate in new orders. While export orders continue to show weakness, there has been a significant increase in employment rates, the largest observed in the past eight years. Moreover, February witnessed the largest increase in inventory since August 2022, indicating improved confidence and readiness among businesses to meet growing demand. Additionally, input price inflation declined during the month, offering a positive outlook for cost management and overall economic stability in the Kingdom.

