France protects miscarriage in its constitution

(MENAFN) In a groundbreaking move responding to the recent erosion of abortion rights in the United States, France has become the first country worldwide to constitutionally ensure women's right to terminate pregnancies. Lawmakers, in a joint session of both parliamentary houses, voted overwhelmingly on Monday to approve a constitutional amendment, with a decisive margin of 780-72. This significant step is in line with President Emmanuel Macron's commitment last year to make the right to abortion in France "irreversible," safeguarding against restrictive measures observed in some United States states.



The announcement of the landslide approval prompted members of the French parliament to deliver a prolonged standing ovation, marking a historic moment in the country's commitment to women's reproductive rights. Macron, underscoring the significance of this constitutional revision, stated that the amendment to Article 34 will be officially inscribed on March 8 during a ceremony in Paris, coinciding with International Women's Day. The amendment guarantees "a woman's guaranteed freedom to have recourse to an abortion."



In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), Macron invited the nation to celebrate "the entry of a new freedom guaranteed in the Constitution" during the first-ever public sealing ceremony in French history. He characterized Monday's vote as a matter of "French pride" and a "universal message."



This development comes against the backdrop of the United States witnessing a significant shift in abortion rights, with the United States Supreme Court overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision in June 2022. This decision has empowered individual states to enact restrictions on terminating pregnancies, leading to over 20 states implementing abortion bans or restricting access to the procedure.



France's move to enshrine abortion rights in its constitution represents a progressive and assertive stance on women's reproductive autonomy. As the global conversation around reproductive rights intensifies, France's groundbreaking decision is likely to resonate as a symbol of solidarity with the ongoing struggle for women's rights and autonomy worldwide.



The long-lasting impact of this constitutional guarantee may also prompt discussions on the global stage about the necessity of protecting women's reproductive rights in the face of increasing challenges.





MENAFN05032024000045015687ID1107936378