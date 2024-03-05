Former Twitter executives file lawsuit against Musk

(MENAFN) In a legal showdown, former executives of Twitter, including ex-CEO Parag Agrawal, have initiated a lawsuit against Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur who acquired the social

media platform in October 2022 for a staggering USD44 billion, subsequently renaming it X.



The lawsuit, filed in United States District Court in San Francisco on Monday, claims that Musk failed to fulfill contractual obligations, leaving the executives entitled to USD128 million in unpaid severance.



The legal action accuses Musk of employing what the plaintiffs dub the "Musk playbook," asserting that the tech magnate aims to withhold owed funds and compel former employees to take legal action. Attorneys representing the executives remarked in the lawsuit, "Even in defeat, Musk can impose delay, hassle and expense on others less able to afford it."



Parag Agrawal, who had a compensation package valued at over USD30 million in 2021 during his final full year at Twitter, finds himself at the center of the dispute. Musk allegedly claimed, in termination letters, that the executives were let go due to gross negligence and willful misconduct, a move intended to circumvent payment of severance, as outlined in the lawsuit.



Interestingly, the lawsuit reveals that Musk's termination letters lacked specific allegations to substantiate the claims of gross negligence. The legal document suggests that Musk's team extended the appeal process, attempting for a year to provide facts supporting his predetermined conclusion but failed to do so. The lawsuit further contends that Musk, frustrated by the Twitter executives blocking his attempt to withdraw from the takeover deal, vowed revenge.



As the legal battle unfolds, it sheds light on the intricacies of corporate acquisitions and the challenges faced by executives caught in the crossfire of ownership changes. The case raises questions about the transparency of termination decisions and the potential consequences of such legal disputes on the dynamics between tech titans and their former employees. The outcome of this lawsuit could have lasting implications for the tech industry's approach to severance agreements and the accountability of high-profile figures like Elon Musk in the realm of corporate governance.





