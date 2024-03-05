US allegedly wishes to pull Japan into Asian NATO

(MENAFN) In a strategic move, the United States is reportedly engaging in discussions with the United Kingdom and Australia to extend an invitation to Japan to participate in weapons development under the AUKUS security partnership. According to sources cited by Nikkei Asia on Saturday, this initiative is part of a broader effort to expand the trilateral AUKUS military technology sharing framework established in 2021. The official announcement of this partnership is anticipated during Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's visit to Washington next month, marking a significant development in regional security dynamics.



The report emphasizes that current talks do not revolve around Japan becoming a formal member of the AUKUS group. Instead, Japan's involvement is expected to be limited to a specific project under the framework's Pillar 2, which focuses on the development and sharing of cutting-edge defense technologies. These technologies include artificial intelligence, quantum computing, undersea drones, hypersonic missiles, and electronic warfare technologies.



The AUKUS pact comprises two pillars, with Pillar 1 primarily geared towards assisting Australia in acquiring conventionally armed nuclear-powered submarines. Pillar 2, on the other hand, is designed for the collaborative development of advanced military technologies. The inclusion of Japan in this strategic framework represents a significant step in broadening the scope and capabilities of the AUKUS partnership.



While the White House and the Pentagon have refrained from confirming or denying the Nikkei Asia report, the United States National Security Council's senior director for East Asia and Oceania, Mira Rapp-Hooper, hinted last month that the United States was actively considering inviting a new country to join Pillar 2 in the near future.



This potential integration of Japan into the AUKUS partnership underscores the evolving geopolitical landscape in the Asia-Pacific region, with the United States seeking to strengthen alliances and collaborations to advance cutting-edge military technologies. As the details of this partnership unfold, it is likely to shape the dynamics of regional security and technological advancements, fostering closer ties between the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom, and Australia.





