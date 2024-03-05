Women In Cloud Launches Microsoft Cybersecurity Certification Scholarships To Spur Economic Access And Propel Career Opportunities For Women

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The primary aim is to empower women and underserved communities in the US Markets by awarding over 5100 Microsoft Cybersecurity certification scholarships to diverse, women-identifying individuals with entry to mid-level skills.



Women in Cloud, a community-led organization focused on generating $1B in new net economic access by 2030, is thrilled to launch a groundbreaking Microsoft Cybersecurity Certification Scholarship program to address the current crisis in cybersecurity through the creation of a more diverse, career-ready workforce.



The primary aim is to empower women and underserved communities in the US Markets by awarding over 5100 Microsoft Cybersecurity certification scholarships to diverse, women-identifying individuals with entry to mid-level skills. This comprehensive initiative, running through December 2025, focuses on providing structured skills development, essential expertise, and employability readiness coaching, preparing recipients for roles like Cybersecurity Analysts, Operations, and Architects.



The demand for cybersecurity skills is growing rapidly as emerging tech introduces new security, compliance, and identity challenges. ISC2ï¿1⁄2s most recent study estimates the cybersecurity workforce gap at 4 million and that ï¿1⁄2despite the continued growth in the [cybersecurity] workforceï¿1⁄2 the demand is still outpacing supply.ï¿1⁄2 1 out of every 20 open jobs in America today is a job that requires cybersecurity skills. And every projection shows that the number of these jobs will grow even more in the years ahead.



"In an era where the AI economy is reshaping our world, our landmark partnership with Microsoft heralds a transformative movement, introducing thousands of Microsoft Cybersecurity Certification scholarships specifically designed for women. This initiative transcends mere empowermentï¿1⁄2it represents a profound commitment to fostering career advancement, leadership, and economic stability among women throughout the United States," declared Chaitra Vedullapalli, President of Women in Cloud, she continued "Our vision is bold and forward-thinking: to unlock $1 billion in economic access for women by 2030. Through this collaboration, we're not just setting the stage for women to thrive in the tech industry; we're crafting a future where every woman has the opportunity to unlock her full potential and turn her aspirations into reality."



Community Reacts with Enthusiasm to Groundbreaking Microsoft Cybersecurity Scholarship Program

As the news of the innovative Microsoft Cybersecurity Certification Scholarship spreads, reactions from the community have been overwhelmingly positive, underscoring the critical need for such initiatives in todayï¿1⁄2s digital landscape.



Benilda Cipcon, scholarship recipient, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, ï¿1⁄2As a dedicated professional, I recognize the imperative nature of cybersecurity expertise. This scholarship not only signifies a gateway to invaluable knowledge but also a transformative catalyst for my career.ï¿1⁄2 Her words highlight the scholarship's role not just in providing education but in shaping futures.



Adebanji Ige, scholarship recipient, shared a similar sentiment, focusing on the curriculumï¿1⁄2s relevance: ï¿1⁄2Microsoft's cybersecurity curriculum aligns perfectly with my career goals, offering a practical and industry-relevant approach to addressing the challenges of contemporary cybersecurity.ï¿1⁄2 This feedback underscores the scholarshipï¿1⁄2s alignment with the real-world demands of the cybersecurity field.



The Microsoft Cybersecurity Certification Scholarship is the latest in a long list of empowering initiatives that align with Women in Cloud and Microsoftï¿1⁄2s values. By training the next generation of cybersecurity professionals, they are devoted to enhancing representation in the US cybersecurity ecosystem, and opportunities for underrepresented individuals to thrive in the digital age.



Microsoft Philanthropies General Manager of Digital Inclusion, Naria Santa Lucia, stated, ï¿1⁄2A diverse workforce is essential for innovation and problem-solving, and the underrepresentation of women in cybersecurity is a problem that needs to be addressed,ï¿1⁄2 adding that, ï¿1⁄2The Women in Cloud Cybersecurity Scholarship, powered by Microsoft and Coursera, will help close the gender skills gap in the industry by providing training and mentorship for women pursuing cybersecurity careers.ï¿1⁄2



Women in Cloud invites media outlets, corporations, and industry influencers to join them in championing this incredible scholarship campaign to help maximize its impact for women looking to make a difference through cybersecurity.



About Women in Cloud: Women in Cloud is a community-led economic development organization taking collective action to generate $1B in new net economic access for women entrepreneurs and professionals by 2030 through global partnerships with corporations, community leaders, and policymakers. Visit:

