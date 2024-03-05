Amman Stock Exchange Sees Modest Increase In Trading Activity

Amman, Mar. 5 (Petra) - The Amman Stock Exchange concluded trading on Tuesday with a 0.14 percent rise, reaching 2,472 points.Trading saw a turnover of 3.9 million shares valued at approximately JD4.1 million, executed through 2,706 transactions.Among the publicly traded firms, 41 witnessed a rise in their stock prices, while 30 experienced a decline, with 29 maintaining stability in their share values.

