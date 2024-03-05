FM Meets Egyptian Nominee For UNESCO Director-General Role

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 5 (Petra) - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, met with Khaled Anani, former Egyptian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, and the Egyptian nominee for the Director-General position at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).During the meeting, Safadi reiterated Jordan's endorsement of Anani's candidacy, highlighting ongoing coordination between the two nations to ensure the success of his nomination. This effort aligns with the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah II and President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.The Arab Foreign Ministers Council, in its 160th regular session in September 2023, endorsed Anani for the role of UNESCO Director-General for the term 2025-2029.