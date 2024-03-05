Jordan-Kuwait Committee Convenes To Boost Economic Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 5 (Petra) - The Jordanian-Kuwaiti Trade Technical Committee convened in Amman on Tuesday to deliberate on key initiatives aimed at bolstering commercial cooperation and knowledge exchange between the two nations.The meeting was chaired by Dana Zoubi, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Supply, and Ziad Najem, Undersecretary of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Commerce and Industry.Highlighting Kuwait's pivotal role as a strategic partner, Zoubi emphasized the significance of these deliberations in elevating trade and investment ties to new heights, leveraging existing partnerships across various sectors.Echoing this sentiment, Najem outlined the committee's comprehensive agenda, designed to facilitate the development of commercial, industrial, and investment relations, while also addressing pertinent challenges hindering intra-regional trade.Both parties underscored the vast potential for expanded economic cooperation, particularly in trade, industry, and investment domains, underscoring the importance of regular committee meetings to invigorate bilateral economic and trade relations.Discussions during the meeting centered on enhancing collaboration across various sectors of mutual interest, including economy, industry, industrial zones, small and medium enterprises, standards, customs, agriculture, transportation, and healthcare.With high expectations pinned on the outcomes of these deliberations, both sides anticipate strengthened trade and economic ties, streamlined access to each other's markets, and the formulation of partnerships and agreements paving the way for future collaborative projects.