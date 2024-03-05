PM Inaugurates Veterinary Hospital In Ramtha

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramtha, Mar. 5 (Petra) - Prime Minister Bishr Khasawneh inaugurated the Veterinary Teaching Hospital at the University of Science and Technology, a pioneering institution in Jordan and the region.Khasawneh commended the hospital's establishment efforts, emphasizing its significance in advancing veterinary education and bolstering food security by safeguarding livestock.University President Khaled Salem and Hospital Director Maysar Aksh provided insights into the hospital's facilities and departments. Funded by the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development with a $7 million grant, the hospital spans approximately 7,000 square meters. It aligns with global advancements in veterinary medicine, enhances educational standards, promotes public awareness about veterinary care, and guards against common diseases.