Aqaba Economic Strategy Meeting Discusses Vision 2040 Progress

Aqaba, Mar. 5 (Petra) - Nayef Hamidi Fayez, Chairman of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority's (ASEZA) Board of Commissioners, led a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the update of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone's "Vision 2040."Present were Morihata Shingo from JICA Jordan office, Abdullah Najjat, and Ramzi Kabariti, alongside the agency's Jordan team.The session reviewed project milestones, issuing recommendations for sectoral initiatives in partnership with governmental and private entities in Aqaba. Commending teamwork, stakeholders, and partners, Fayez highlighted the plan's role in Aqaba's economic growth, aiming to transform it into a smart, innovative city.He emphasized full support from the Authority, aiming for seamless coordination with relevant bodies for plan endorsement and effective promotion.Shingo underscored Aqaba's significance in Jordan's economic landscape, praising its tourism allure and exemplar status for green, smart urbanism.He highlighted cooperative discussions on land use, sectoral growth, and project priorities, emphasizing the master plan's dynamic implementation and progress tracking.