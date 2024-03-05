Cyprus-Jordan Cultural Partnership Strengthened Through High-Level Talks

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 5 (Petra) - Minister of Culture Haifa Najjar met with Cyprus Deputy Minister of Culture, Vasiliki Kassianidou, at the Royal Cultural Center in Amman, aiming to bolster cultural ties between both nations.Najjar highlighted Jordan's rich historical and cultural heritage, emphasizing its openness to diverse cultural influences that enrich societal progress and intellectual development.She extended an invitation for Cyprus to partake in the 2024 Jerash Festival of Culture and Arts.Kassianidou urged Jordan's participation in the Limassol International Book Fair and the annual "Platform for Dance" festival in Nicosia.Expressing interest in collaborating on EU-funded cultural initiatives, Kassianidou sought to leverage Jordan's expertise in traditional crafts and exchange experiences in this domain.The meeting underscored the current cultural relations between Jordan and Cyprus, focusing on avenues for advancement.Both parties committed to activating the Cultural Cooperation Protocol Agreement (2023-2026), prioritizing collaboration in cinema, art festivals, and promoting literary works through translation and exchange programs.Additionally, discussions centered on sharing expertise in safeguarding intangible heritage and its inclusion on global lists.