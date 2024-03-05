Jordan, Japan Forge Pact To Upgrade Electrical Infrastructure

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 5 (Petra) - The National Electric Power Company (NEPCO) and Japan's Toyota Tsusho Corporation (TTC) sealed an agreement on Tuesday aimed at upgrading key substations within the country's power grid.Under the auspices of the Japanese government, facilitated by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), a grant totaling $6.5 million was extended to Jordan in 2022 to facilitate an energy system stabilization project, laying the groundwork for these substations.Inked between NEPCO's Director General, Amjad Rawashdeh, and TTC's General Manager of Energy Infrastructure Projects, Tokuji Koyama, the agreement's focus lies on the replacement of electromechanical and static protection relays within critical substations.Emphasizing the significance of this pact, Rawashdeh highlighted NEPCO's commitment to enhancing the quality, efficiency, and sustainability of the electrical system, particularly in substations of strategic importance.The initiative entails the installation of high-performance digital protection relays in the South Amman 400/132 kV substation and the 400/132 kV Aqaba substation. Additionally, distance protection relays on the East Amman - South Amman 400 kV lines will be upgraded, alongside the deployment of differential protection relays at both terminals.This endeavor is part of the series of collaborations between NEPCO and JICA, spanning several decades. This partnership extends beyond infrastructure upgrades, encompassing comprehensive technical training programs for local electrical institutions across Palestine, Iraq, Yemen, and Syria through a third country training program.Annual training sessions are held at the Electric Training Center, established in 1986 with JICA's support. These programs serve as a conduit for imparting advanced technical expertise and fostering capacity building among NEPCO's workforce, thereby bolstering national capabilities in the energy sector.