Kuwait Amir Arrives In UAE On State Visit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) (changing dateline) ABU DHABI, March 5 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, accompanied by a delegation of officials, arrived on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, starting a state visit.
A squadron of UAE military aircraft accompanied His Highness the Amir's plane across the UAE airspace.
Upon his arrival in the UAE capital's airport, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah was received by the UAE President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.
His Highness the Amir was also welcomed at the airport by the UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairperson of the Presidency Diwan Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the Advisor of Special Affairs at the Presidency Diwan Sheikh Mohammad bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al-Nahyan, the State of Kuwait Ambassador to the UAE Jamal Mohammad Al-Ghunaim, and the UAE Ambassador to the State of Kuwait Matar Hamed Al-Nayadi.
His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal is accompanied by an official delegation grouping Sheikh Dr. Salem Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Sheikh Nawaf Abdulaziz Humoud Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah, Sheikh Mubarak Fahad Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Sheikh Jaber Faisal Al-Saud Al-Sabah, Sheikh Mubarak Sabah Salem Al-Humoud Al-Sabah, Sheikh Hamad Salem Al-Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Chief of the Government Performance Follow-up Apparatus Sheikh Ahmad Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and ranking officials at the Amiri Diwan. (end) tm
