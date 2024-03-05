The Philippines Accuses China Of Dangerous Maneuvers In South China Sea

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 (KUNA) -- The Philippines on Tuesday accused the Chinese coast guard of carrying out marine dangerous maneuvers.

Manila declared that the Chinese reckless conduct at the sea caused a collision between a Philippine ship and a vessel of the Chinese coast guards during a resupply mission for Philippine troops in the South China Sea.

Philippine Coast Guard spokesman Jay Tarriela, in remarks posted on X website (formerly Twitter), reported minor structural damage to the Philippine vessel BCG, charging that the Chinese acted recklessly and illegally, thus causing the collision.

The BCG ship was one of two Coast Guard vessels that were transporting supplies to Philippine troops stationed on a warship.

China claims full sovereignty over the whole South China Sea, where Beijing has deployed boats, dubbed by the Philippines as "the Chinese marine militias."

The South China Sea has often witnessed such incidents, sparking tension among regional countries. (end)

aab











MENAFN05032024000071011013ID1107936244