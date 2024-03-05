Kuwait FM Visits Tanzania Embassy Conveying Condolences

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya on Tuesday visited the Embassy of the United Republic of Tanzania to Kuwait, conveying condolences of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the demise of the former Tanzanian president, Ali Hassan Mwinyi. (end) nma

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.