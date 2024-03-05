Estonia`s Premier faces challenges in her bid to succeed Borrell as EU`s next foreign policy chief

(MENAFN) Recent reports from Politico suggest that Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas is facing challenges in her bid to succeed Spain's Josep Borrell as the European Union's next foreign policy chief. Despite the idea of Kallas taking over the role gaining traction, her strong anti-Russian stance is reportedly raising concerns among European Union officials, potentially jeopardizing her candidacy.



The rotation of senior posts within the European Union every five years is approaching, with the reshuffling expected to follow June's European Parliament election. While the notion of Kallas stepping into Borrell's shoes has garnered some support, particularly from French President Emmanuel Macron, her vocal criticisms of Russia may prove to be a significant stumbling block, as per an anonymous European Union official cited by Politico.



The report suggests that Kallas's chances could be hindered by her confrontational approach towards Russia, with the issue deemed sensitive and likely to face resistance from major European Union players like France and Germany. The European Union source cited in the article drew parallels with earlier speculation about Kallas potentially assuming the role of NATO secretary-general, which did not materialize due to similar concerns about her stance on Russia.



The anonymous source questioned the feasibility of appointing someone with a strong anti-Russian stance to a prominent European Union role, asking, "Are we really putting someone who likes to eat Russians for breakfast in this position?" Kallas has consistently criticized Russia over the Ukraine conflict, labeling Moscow as an aggressor and advocating for robust NATO responses to ensure Russia's defeat in the war. Additionally, she has proposed legislation in Estonia that would allow the removal of Soviet WWII memorials from public spaces.



The article in Politico suggests that Kallas might not be the sole politician facing obstacles in securing senior European Union positions based on their stance on Russia. While officials in the Baltic states argue against an "unfair bias" targeting them, the larger debate on how the European Union should navigate its relationship with Russia and whether a more conciliatory approach is warranted remains central to the discussion. As the European Union gears up for crucial leadership changes, Kallas's candidacy underscores the complex dynamics within the union, where differing perspectives on Russia's role in regional and global affairs continue to shape policy decisions.



