The Lodhi, New Delhi Presents A Garland Of Kashmiri Pandit Cuisine

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, March 2024 - Elan, the distinguished dining destination at The Lodhi, New Delhi is thrilled to unveil its latest culinary offering - an exclusive showcase of Kashmirâ€TMs delightful flavours by renowned Chefs Rahul Wali and Sidakpreet Singh Kalra from 11th to 17th March.



The pop-up presents a comprehensive experience that vividly revives the rich culinary legacy of Kashmir. Hailing from Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir and a lifetime member of many Indian Regional and International Chefs Associations, Chef Rahul Wali will craft traditional delicacies, offering guests a truly distinctive and immersive epicurean encounter.



Chef Rahulâ€TMs journey spans various culinary hubs like Mumbai and Pune. Fuelled by an insatiable passion for culinary arts, he serves as a committee member of the Chef Guild of India under the Indian Federation of Chefs Association (IFCA) and holds the position of joint secretary at the Chef Association of Five Rivers in Punjab. He has won several accolades including Silver and Bronze medals for India in the International Culinary Competition â€ ̃Delicious Uzbekistanâ€TM and the prestigious â€ ̃Historic Chef Awardâ€TM from the Indian Federation of Culinary Association.



Promising a hearty experience, the menu is a celebration of the Kashmiri Pandit heritage with specialties like Nadur Kebab (flavoured lotus stem and potato cakes, fried), Buzith Gaad (fish marinated in Kashmiri spices, grilled in tandoor) and Kabargah (mutton ribs stewed in spices and fried). Moving on to the main course, guests can indulge in signature dishes such as Chaaman Qaliya (paneer cubes cooked in turmeric and milk-based curry), Gucchi Yakhni (Kashmiri morels in yogurt-based curry), and Rogan Josh (mutton in Kashmir red chili-based curry). Dals like Rajma and Havan Dal accompany fragrant rice options like Maaz Pulao (with aromatic spiced mutton chunks). Freshly made bread like Lavaas and Saffron Naan are served alongside classic chutneys such as Dyon Chetin (walnut chutney) and Dean Chetin (dry pomegranate chutney). To conclude the meal, guests can enjoy desserts like Saffron Phirni and Apple Kheer. Completing the experience is a cup of Kahwa, a classic Kashmiri green tea infused with green cardamom, cinnamon, and saffron, leaving guests with unforgettable memories of this culinary adventure.



Available for lunch and dinner at Elan, the Ã la carte menu promises to transport you to the heart of Kashmir, where every bite is infused with tradition and passion.



Venue: Elan - The Lodhi, New Delhi

Date: 11th - 17th March, 2024

Time: Lunch and Dinner





About The Lodhi, New Delhi -



An urban oasis centrally located in New Delhi, The Lodhi is spread across nearly seven acres on Lodi Road near the Lodi Gardens, an extensive parkland with historic tombs dating back to the 15th century. A member of The Leading Hotels of The World, The Lodhi has been recognized as the Best Luxury Hotel in the Country in Travel+Leisure Indiaâ€TMs Best Awards 2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020 and voted amongst Indiaâ€TMs Top Hotels in the CondÃ© Nast Traveler US Readersâ€TM Choice Awards 2023, 2022, 2021, 2019, 2018, and 2017. The hotel offers some of the largest rooms and suites in the city with most categories featuring their own private plunge pool and expansive balconies with panoramic views. The hotelâ€TMs dining scene is considered amongst the finest in the city, offering eclectic options ranging from local specialities to international delicacies, which includes the renowned â€ ̃Indian Accent'. These restaurants and lounges are a popular social epicentre for residents and guests alike, providing the perfect setting for special occasions and meetings. Additionally, The Lodhi offers a world-class spa with an exclusive Hammam, a stylist-curated salon, a state-of-the-art gym, a 50-meter lap pool, three tennis courts, and two squash courts, with personal fitness trainers available for assistance. The hotelâ€TMs dedicated Les Clefs dâ€TMOr Concierges can create tailored excursions and experiences in and around Delhi.

