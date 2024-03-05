India\'S First-Ever Startup Mahakumbh To Convene At Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi From March 18-20 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 05 March 2024: A landmark event is set to take place in New Delhi as India gears up for its first-ever Startup Mahakumbh, a three-day extravaganza from March 18-20, 2024 at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan. This flagship event, spearheaded by a collaborative effort from ASSOCHAM, NASSCOM, Bootstrap Incubation & Advisory Foundation, TiE, and Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA), and supported by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), Government-e-Marketplace (GeM), Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India (ECGC), and Zomato, will be held at the iconic Bharat Mandapam and Pragati Maidan, bringing together the brightest minds and innovations from the Indian startup landscape.



This platform for inspiration and collaboration promises to be a unique platform fostering connections, igniting innovation, and propelling India\'s entrepreneurial spirit to new heights. The event will feature:



Thematic pavilions: Showcasing diverse sectors and fostering engaging dialogues between startups, investors, and industry leaders.



Investor summits and pitching sessions: Providing startups with unparalleled access to funding opportunities.



Knowledge-sharing workshops and masterclasses: Equipping aspiring entrepreneurs with valuable insights and practical skills.



Awards and recognition ceremonies: Celebrating the achievements of exemplary startups and individuals shaping the future.



Future Entrepreneurs Day: Celebrate the momentous day in the presence of the stakeholders, visionaries, etc.



Open to all with a passion for innovation, the Startup Mahakumbh welcomes everyone with a spark of innovation, including:



- Startup founders and aspiring entrepreneurs

- Investors, venture capitalists, incubators, and angel investors

- Industry leaders, policymakers, and government representatives

- Students, researchers, and academics

Company :-Avian WE

User :- Aayush Ale

Email :...