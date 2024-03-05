Enemy Planned To Install Anti-Aircraft Missile System On Board Sergei Kotov Ship - Yusov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy planned to install an anti-aircraft missile system on board the Russian patrol boat Sergei Kotov, destroyed by the Ukrainian military last night.

Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (HUR), announced this on Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty , Ukrinform reports.

"This is a new ship worth more than 60 million dollars. Ships of this type entered combat duty in 2017, and the enemy had plans for them. In addition to the patrol boat, there were also plans to install an anti-aircraft missile system on the ship itself. There have already been such attempts. The fewer such ships they have, the fewer anti-aircraft missile systems will be placed on them, which means more opportunities for the Ukrainian security and defense forces," he said.

Yusov also said that the Sergei Kotov, together with the destroyed Moskva missile cruiser, took part in an attack on Zmiinyi Island.

This is not the first time that Ukrainian forces attacked the patrol ship. The previous attempts were made in July and September last year, the intelligence spokesperson added.

Speaking about the crew of the Sergei Kotov, Yusov said there was a possibility that some crewmembers were able to evacuate as ten ambulances had arrived at the shore.

Ukrainian intelligence confirms destruction of Russian ship Sergei Kotov

HUR earlier confirmed that on the night of March 4-5, 2024, Group 13, a special unit of the Ukrainian military intelligence agency, attacked the Russian patrol ship Sergei Kotov.

The operation was carried out in cooperation with the Ukrainian Navy and with the support of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

As a result of strikes by Magura V5 drone boats, the Project 22160 ship suffered damage to the stern, port and starboard sides.

The vessel was attacked in Ukraine's territorial waters, near the Kerch Strait.

The cost of the sunken ship is about $65 million, HUR said.