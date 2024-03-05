SBU Detains Russian Agent Who Tried To Commit Terrorist Attack At Post Office In Zaporizhzhia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has detained a Russian military intelligence agent who tried to blow up a post office in the center of Zaporizhzhia.

According to Ukrinform, the SBU established that to commit the crime, the suspect made a remote-controlled explosive device in his own apartment. He received the instructions from the Russian special service.

The man hid the ready-made device in fruit boxes, so that he could then send them to the cargo department of a postal operator.

For the conspiracy, the culprit planned to deliver the "parcel" to the destination via a private carrier.

After receiving a message about the delivery of the "order" to the post office, the suspect had to activate the explosives by making a phone call.

According to the SBU, Russian invaders expected that blowing up the post office would lead to numerous casualties among the civilian population and spread panic in the front-line city.

The SBU exposed the suspect even at the stage of preparation for the terrorist attack. This made it possible to document his criminal actions step by step, to "intercept" a shipment with explosives, and to arrest the perpetrator.