Ukrainian Drone Attacks Oil Depot In Russia's Belgorod Region

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) has carried out an attack on an oil depot of JSC Belgorodnefteprodukt in Russia's Belgorod region, using a Ukrainian-made drone.

A source at HUR told this to Ukrinform.

The source confirmed the involvement of Ukrainian intelligence in the special operation.

According to him, the Russian oil depot was attacked by a Ukrainian-made drone.

Earlier, Russian media reported that on March 5, at around 09:00, in the village of Dolgoye, Russia's Belgorod region, a fire broke out at an oil depot of JSC Belgorodnefteprodukt following an explosion.

At least nine oil depots and refineries in Russia have been struck since the beginning of 2024, including in the Bryansk, Kursk, Volgograd, Yaroslavl, Leningrad and Krasnodar regions and in St. Petersburg.