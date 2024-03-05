Woman Injured By Enemy Shelling In Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An elderly woman has been wounded as a result of Russian shelling in Kherson.
Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson City Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"A woman born in 1947 was wounded as a result of another morning shelling of Kherson by the Russian occupying forces," the post said. Read also:
The woman suffered a mine blast injury. The victim is undergoing medical treatment.
Mrochko added that the Russians already injured two people in Kherson this morning. At the time of the enemy attacks, they were in their homes.
