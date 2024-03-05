Woman Killed As Russians Shell Village In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have shelled the village of Kurylivka in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region, killing a woman.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"At 10:30, Russian troops shelled the village of Kurylivka, Kupiansk district. A 67-year-old civilian woman died as a result of the terrorist attack," the post reads.

Emergency services are working at the sites of the hits, Syniehubov added.