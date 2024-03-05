Ukraine Could Impose Military Levy On Individual Enterpreneurs - MP

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers is drafting a bill aimed to increase budget revenues through introducing military levy for another category of taxpayers, which is private entrepreneurs.

This was announced by the chief of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy, Danylo Hetmantsev, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports citing Suspilne .

According to the lawmaker, the Ministry of Finance is working on increasing state budget revenues by UAH 44 billion. Hetmantsev added the draft law would likely be tabled in the Rada as early as March. However, he did not specify the amount of the military levy.

The government intends to introduce the payment of military levy for individual enterpreneurs and entities paying a single tax, as well as for certain types of transactions involving real estate and jewelry.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said the government would this year explore options for additional security and defense funding, as well as develop domestic production of arms and ammunition.