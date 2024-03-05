Biden Administration Continues Dialogue With Congressmen On Ukraine Aid - Sullivan

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden remains in active dialogue with lawmakers from both parties in order to reach the agreement on the Congressional approval of funding for Ukraine as soon as possible.

That's according to Jake Sullivan, the U.S. President's national security adviser, who spoke over the phone with Ukraine's Presidential Office chief Andriy Yermak, Ukrinform reports citing the Office's press service.

The parties discussed the current developments at the front lines and the efforts by Ukraine's Defense Forces to repel Russian aggression.

Yermak emphasized that every day and night Ukrainian cities and communities suffer from Russian airstrikes, so the need to strengthen Ukraine's air defense capabilities remains critical.

Sullivan assured the interlocutor that the Biden administration continues dialogue with Congressmen from both parties to make sure Congress passes the new Ukraine aid package as soon as possible.

Yermak thanked Sullivan, the U.S. President's team, both chambers and parties in Congress, and the entire American people for their constant focus on Ukraine and their unwavering support for the nation, which is repelling Russia's onslaught and fighting for freedom and democracy in Europe.

As reported earlier, the attempts in Congress to pass the foreign aid bill have been dragging for months due to the internal scuffles within the GOP. Initially, the Republicans demanded that Congress undertake more stringent measures on the border before promoting the Ukraine aid. But after almost five months of negotiations leading to a conclusion of a bipartisan border security agreement in the Senate, House Speaker Mike Johnson, as well as ex-president Donald Trump's, declared it too weak, thus thwarting progress.

Thus, the Senate rejected the border agreement through the opposition of Trump supporters and approved in February a package of assistance to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan that included no migration restrictions.

However, the Johnson said he would not put the bill to a House vote as it had failed to take into account the said restrictions.

At the same time, last week, he suggested he was ready to consider the appropriate measures developed in the House of Representatives.

"The House is actively viewing options on a path forward," Johnson said. "And so, we're getting government funding done, and then we're going to turn to these other priorities."

The foreign aid plan developed by a bipartisan group lays down military assistance to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan worth $66. It also includes humanitarian aid to Palestinians, which is a priority for many Democrats.

The draft would deny the entry of undocumented immigrants into the U.S. until operational control of the border is achieved, while sending migrants to Mexico or their country of origin as they await adjudication of their claims in the United States – a policy known as“remain in Mexico.”

The group also considers other provisions, including seizing frozen Russian assets in the United States and forwarding them to Ukraine.

The possibility of providing part of assistance in the form of a loan is being explored. Donald Trump is the one insisting on this option, as Ukrinform reported earlier.