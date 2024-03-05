Azerbaijan Notes Increase In Gaps In Government Agencies

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The gaps in information security in Azerbaijan's government
agencies have sharply increased, Azernews reports.
As a result of audits/penetration tests, and monitoring
conducted by the Special Communication and Information Security
State Service (SCISSS) in January of this year, security gaps were
identified in 68 information resources of government agencies, and
relevant notifications were sent to the government agencies for
their elimination.
This represents an 84% increase compared to the indicator from a
year ago.
It is worth noting that in 2023, security gaps were identified
in 697 information resources of government agencies, which is 142
more or 26% higher compared to the indicator for 2022.
It is significant to note that Azerbaijan is constantly taking
measures to prevent cyber threats and threats related to
information security. In 2021, Azerbaijan ranked 40th among 194
countries in the Global Cybersecurity Index.
The cyber security sector is included in Azerbaijan's
development strategy until 2030. Earlier, Azerbaijan approved a
strategy on information security and cyber security for
2023-2027.
According to this strategy, Azerbaijan is looking to establish
cybersecurity requirements for the national digital airspace,
determine tax incentives and other mandatory payments in connection
with the development of information security technologies, improve
personal data protection, establish consulting platforms on
information security and cybersecurity, take measures to prepare
national resources in the field of cryptographic protection, and
develop an organizational structure plan for the establishment of
cyber organisations.
In addition, a plan will be developed to establish an
organisational structure, risk assessment, and management plan to
secure and manage critical information infrastructure in
emergencies and war, and an electronic information system called
"Cybercrime" will be formed.
Criteria and indicators for detecting and measuring incidents
and critical cases will also be defined, and an information
security risk register will be maintained.
The Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the State
Service for Special Communication and Information Security, and the
Central Bank of Azerbaijan are working on the development and
protection of state digital systems and web resources.
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan is also working on a
cybersecurity strategy for Azerbaijani banks, which is scheduled
for implementation this year. The government is also working on
establishing a Government Cloud (G-cloud) in Azerbaijan and
providing cloud services to public, private, and foreign
entities.
