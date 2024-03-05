Azerbaijan's Energy Policy Based On Peace And Cooperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Mazahir Afandiyev
Following its early 1990s independence and international
recognition, Azerbaijan pursued transparent management and
distribution of its natural resources in order to safeguard the
interests of all parties involved, including governmental
interests. During the initial years of its independence, Azerbaijan
endeavoured to establish democratic statehood customs and
governance methods grounded in multicultural principles.
The nation's leader, Heydar Aliyev, led the signing of the
Contract of the Century in 1994 as a consequence of his persistent
efforts, which at the time guaranteed the interests of all parties
in the continued development of the world and the region and has
preserved its stability to this day. The Contract of the Century's
implementation gave the Azerbaijani state more international
legitimacy and authority, in addition to making it a trustworthy
ally. One of the main pillars of our independence, the oil accord,
also served as a significant source of funding for the expansion of
our economy and the Second Garabagh-Patriotic War victory.
President Ilham Aliyev views energy policy as the primary tool
to protect Azerbaijan's integrity, stability in the region, and
safe, sustainable growth. He has made energy policy a priority in
the country's multi-vector foreign policy. In addition to
implementing several large-scale projects to connect the
North-South and West-East logistics corridors over the past 20
years, our nation has remained dedicated to an energy strategy
based on fresh obstacles during a time when the political landscape
of the world has changed. All of this heightens the interest that
the European Union and its member states have in Azerbaijan.
These days, Azerbaijan is successfully managing its oil
contracts and growing its gas output quantities annually.
Meanwhile, identifying alternative energy sources, which is one of
the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution, enriching the
green agenda, and being an integral part of Azerbaijan's energy
policy, plays an important role in the development and
implementation of future projects.
Our nation has come a long way in the last few years in
providing natural energy to other nations. The nation helped to
diversify the TAP and TANAP gas pipelines, which have a length of
over 3,500 kilometres and traverse over 20 nations as well as over
40 foreign businesses. This allowed for the production of gas to be
supplied to the European market.
Because of its involvement in the Southern Gas Corridor project,
Azerbaijan, which has shown the entire world that it is a
trustworthy partner, is currently creating a new chapter in its
spectacular history. “Our word means the same as our
signature. All the plans, which we've put in front of ourselves,
I'm sure, will be implemented,” President Ilham Aliyev
noted during his speech at the 10th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory
Council Ministerial Meeting and the 2nd Green Energy Advisory
Council Ministerial Meeting held on March 1, 2024, in Baku.
Our nation has shown positive leadership in the development of
alternative energy sources and the global solution of environmental
issues through the hosting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory
Council's anniversary meeting and the Green Energy Advisory
Council's second ministerial meeting.
In addition to its natural gas and oil resources, Azerbaijan
will start utilising alternative wind and solar energy as soon as
possible based on agreements reached. This will open up more
chances to save natural resources, decarbonise the economy, and
stop pollution in the environment overall, as stipulated in the
Paris Climate Agreement.
As a result, the three-year-old Southern Gas Corridor project is
not only one of Eurasia's biggest infrastructure undertakings, but
it also advances global peace and stability as well as the
political, cultural, and economic links between the peoples of the
states bordering the pipeline.
The fact that Azerbaijan is hosting COP29 this year with the
unanimous consent of all states around the globe is not a
coincidence. This demonstrates unequivocally the importance that
our nation places on global energy initiatives as well as energy
policy in general.
Mazahir Afandiyev is the Member of the Milli Majlis (the
Azerbaijani Parliament).
