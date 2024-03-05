Haley emerges victorious over Trump in Washington`s primary

(MENAFN) In a surprising upset, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley emerged victorious over former President Donald Trump in the Washington DC Republican primary on Sunday. Haley secured an impressive 62.8 percent of the vote compared to Trump's 33.3 percent, marking her first win of the election season. Despite this setback for Trump, Haley's path to the nomination remains challenging, given Trump's formidable lead in overall delegates.



The Washington DC primary results dealt a blow to Trump's aspirations for a clean sweep of the primaries. Haley not only clinched victory but also secured all 19 Republican delegates from the district. This win comes after a series of losses for Haley in states such as Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, South Carolina, Michigan, the Virgin Islands, Idaho, Missouri, and Michigan in January and February.



Despite calls for her to withdraw from the race following a significant loss in her home state of South Carolina last month, Haley persevered and now boasts the support of 43 delegates, compared to Trump's 244. The former president is anticipated to dominate in all 15 states and territories during this week's 'Super Tuesday' primaries, solidifying his lead over Haley in the race for the Republican nomination.



It's worth noting that Washington DC is a strongly Democratic jurisdiction, with President Joe Biden securing 92 percent of the vote in 2020 and Hillary Clinton winning 90 percent in 2016.



The district has a considerably small Republican base, with approximately 29,000 registered Republicans compared to over 365,000 Democrats, as per data from the University of Virginia.



Haley's unexpected victory injects a new dynamic into the Republican primaries, highlighting potential fractures within the party and the existence of viable alternatives to Trump. As the race continues, the outcomes of upcoming primaries will determine the trajectory of the Republican nomination process, with Haley's win setting the stage for a more competitive and unpredictable contest.





MENAFN05032024000045015687ID1107936145