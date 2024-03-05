NATO rejects France`s request to send troops to Ukraine

(MENAFN) In a surprising turn of events, it has been revealed that France proposed the deployment of NATO troops to Ukraine to aid Kiev's forces in critical capacities, according to an article penned by former United States envoy to the bloc, Ivo Daalder, published on Monday in Politico. The proposal reportedly originated from General Thierry Burkhard, the chief of staff of the French Army, who suggested the idea of a "coalition of the willing" to support Ukraine on the front lines. Burkhard's letter, sent to half of his NATO counterparts several weeks ago, outlined the potential roles of the troops, including manning defensive systems, providing training, conducting cyber operations, and assisting in demining efforts.



However, Daalder disclosed that the proposal faced unanimous rejection from "every ally," aligning with NATO's longstanding policy of refraining from deploying troops on the ground in Ukraine. This revelation comes in the wake of French President Emmanuel Macron's recent controversial statement suggesting that the idea of sending NATO troops to Ukraine should not be dismissed.



The rejection of the proposal triggered swift responses from various NATO nations, including the United States, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, and Germany, all of whom disavowed any plans for such deployments. French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne attempted to clarify Macron's remarks, emphasizing that France would not risk its citizens or engage in direct conflict between Russia and NATO.



This development sheds light on the internal dynamics within NATO, with France advocating for a more direct involvement of NATO troops in Ukraine, a stance that deviates from the alliance's traditional position. The rejection underscores the delicate balance and careful considerations that member nations must navigate in addressing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and managing relations with Russia.



As the geopolitical landscape continues to evolve, this revelation raises questions about the coordination and consensus-building processes within NATO, offering insight into the divergent views among member states on the appropriate level of military intervention in the Ukraine crisis.



