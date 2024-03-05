SpaceX initiates new Russian-US team to ISS

(MENAFN) In a momentous event, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, carrying the multinational Crew-8 to the International Space Station (ISS). The mission, backed by the United States space agency NASA, saw the Dragon spacecraft propelled into orbit, carrying a diverse team comprising NASA astronauts Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt, Jeanette Epps, and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin.



The Crew-8 mission, which embarked on its journey aboard the Falcon 9 rocket, has smoothly reached orbit and is scheduled to dock with the ISS on Tuesday, March 5, as confirmed by NASA. This launch faced multiple delays attributed to adverse weather conditions, underscoring the intricacies and challenges inherent in space travel.



A significant highlight of this mission is the inclusion of Alexander Grebenkin, who became the fourth Russian cosmonaut to fly on SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft. Grebenkin, on his inaugural space mission, will serve as a flight engineer during the expedition, contributing to the collaborative efforts aboard the ISS.



Since 2020, SpaceX, under the Commercial Crew Program of NASA, has been instrumental in ferrying astronauts to the ISS, utilizing the Crew Dragon spacecraft. Sunday's successful launch marked the eighth such mission for Elon Musk's pioneering space company, showcasing the reliability and advancements in commercial space travel.



The collaboration between Roscosmos and NASA took a new stride in 2022 with the signing of an agreement on cross-flights. This groundbreaking arrangement allows Russian cosmonauts to fly on SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft, while American astronauts can board Russian Soyuz MS spacecraft. The agreement aims to ensure a continuous human presence in orbit, with at least one Roscosmos cosmonaut and one NASA astronaut available to service both the Russian and American segments of the ISS in the event of launch cancellations or significant delays.



As Crew-8 embarks on its mission to the ISS, this successful SpaceX launch not only advances international collaboration in space exploration but also signifies the ongoing evolution of private-sector involvement in crewed space missions. The mission stands as a testament to the strides made in fostering cooperation and unity among spacefaring nations in the pursuit of scientific discovery and exploration beyond Earth's bounds.



