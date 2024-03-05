‘Uncommitted’ voters unify in opposition to Biden before Super Tuesday

(MENAFN) In a bold move, the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), the largest socialist organization in the United States with over 92,000 members and chapters in all states, has called on primary voters to choose 'uncommitted' over President Joe Biden in the upcoming Super Tuesday elections. The DSA's appeal is rooted in its opposition to Biden's stance on the Israel-Hamas conflict, specifically urging the White House to end military assistance to Israel.



With just two days remaining before Super Tuesday, a pivotal moment in the primary elections when millions of Americans are expected to cast their votes, the DSA took to social media, including X (formerly Twitter), to make their plea. The organization declared that until the Biden administration ceases its support for what they term as "Israel's genocide in Gaza" and achieves a lasting ceasefire, President Biden will bear responsibility for a potential reelection of former President Donald Trump later this year.



In a series of posts, the DSA highlighted the recent 'Flour Massacre' on February 29, where at least 112 Palestinians were killed and over 750 injured while waiting for essential food aid in Gaza City. The organization condemned Israel as a "brutal, inhumane apartheid state," emphasizing a legacy of 75 years of genocide and occupation, and questioned how many Palestinian lives must be lost before President Biden takes action to end the conflict.



The DSA's endorsement of 'Uncommitted' in the Democratic presidential primaries reflects a strategic effort to convey their dissatisfaction with Biden's handling of the Israel-Hamas war.



The organization contends that a course correction is necessary to prevent another term for Trump and underscores the gravity of the situation in Gaza. As the political landscape intensifies in the lead-up to Super Tuesday, the DSA's call for voters to align against Biden adds a new dimension to the ongoing debates within the Democratic Party and the broader discourse on United States foreign policy in the Middle East.



