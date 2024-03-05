(MENAFN) In a startling revelation, a leaked audio recording involving high-ranking officers of the German air force, the Luftwaffe, has emerged, potentially aiding Russian intelligence in tracking the delivery of Western SCALP and Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine. The Times reported on Sunday that the leaked conversation, which included Luftwaffe Commander Lieutenant General Ingo Gerhartz, could have far-reaching consequences for Western security.



RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan released the audio recording last week, prompting confirmation from the German Defense Ministry regarding its authenticity. The ministry acknowledged the intercepted conversation and launched an investigation into the matter. Chancellor Olaf Scholz labeled the leak a "very serious matter" and pledged an intensive, careful, and swift investigation into the incident, eliciting criticism from various Western officials.



The security breach has raised alarm in Berlin and among NATO allies, as the leaked information could potentially enable Russian intelligence to track and locate, and even target, weapons movements in Western Europe and Ukraine. The Times highlighted that the officers used standard, non-encrypted WebEx video conference software to discuss highly sensitive military secrets, revealing details about the deployment of Storm Shadow missiles and confirming the presence of the British military in Ukraine.



The leaked audio features Gerhartz acknowledging that the United Kingdom had equipped Ukrainian aircraft with Storm Shadows and could assist in the transfer of Taurus missiles to Ukraine. Moreover, insights into the French sending Audi Q7s loaded with SCALP missiles to Ukraine were also disclosed.



The article underscores the grave implications of the security lapse, emphasizing the need for heightened scrutiny over communication platforms used for sensitive military discussions. The potential compromise of classified information not only poses a threat to ongoing conflicts but also raises questions about the security protocols employed by NATO member states. As diplomatic tensions escalate, the incident adds another layer of complexity to the geopolitical landscape, with concerns over the possible exploitation of leaked data for strategic advantage.



The international community awaits the outcome of the German investigation, hoping for transparency and accountability in addressing the serious breach of security that has reverberated across Western military circles.



MENAFN05032024000045015687ID1107936133