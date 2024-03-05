(MENAFN) In a shocking revelation, a leaked audio recording has surfaced, purportedly featuring high-ranking German military officials strategizing on clandestine support to Ukraine with the aim of damaging Russia's vital Crimean Bridge. The 32-minute unedited recording, accompanied by English subtitles, has been released by RT, triggering both dismay and controversy in Germany and Russia.



The audio, recorded on February 19, is said to involve discussions among four German officials, identified by RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan as General Ingo Gerhartz, head of the German Air Force, Brigadier-General Frank Graefe, the branch's deputy chief of staff for operations, and two individuals from the German Space Command Air Operations Center. The conversation allegedly delves into potential deliveries of Taurus long-range missiles to Ukraine, along with detailed discussions on their operational and targeting aspects.



A notable aspect of the leaked audio is the officials' deliberation on maintaining plausible deniability to shield Germany from direct accusations of involvement in the conflict. The officials purportedly explore the feasibility of destroying the Crimean Bridge using Taurus missiles, acknowledging the challenges posed by its sturdiness and inaccessibility.



Of particular interest is General Gerhartz's remark in the leaked audio, indicating awareness of the presence of individuals with an "American accent" in civilian clothes in Ukraine. This insinuates a level of knowledge within the German military regarding the deployment of foreign personnel, with specific reference made to the United Kingdom.



The disclosure has fueled concerns over potential foreign interference in the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict, with implications for the delicate balance of power in the region. As diplomatic tensions rise, questions are being raised about the ethical considerations surrounding covert military support and the potential consequences of such actions on international relations.



The leaked audio has also ignited debates within Germany and Russia, prompting calls for transparency and accountability. The international community awaits official responses from the implicated German officials and seeks clarification on the authenticity and context of the leaked conversation. This revelation adds another layer of complexity to the already sensitive geopolitical dynamics in Eastern Europe, raising concerns about the potential escalation of the conflict and its broader ramifications on global security.





MENAFN05032024000045015687ID1107936132