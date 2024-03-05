NDTV Food Awards 2024: Shining The Spotlight On India's Culinary Stars

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) The NDTV Food Awards 2024, a celebration of gastronomy and culinary excellence, has concluded with much fanfare, showcasing the finest talents and innovations in the country's dynamic food industry.

Hosted by renowned food personality Kunal Vijayakar, the event highlighted exceptional achievements across categories, recognising the outstanding contributions of chefs, restaurateurs and culinary establishments to India's diverse and rich F&B scene.

The evening commenced with two insightful panel discussions, exploring topics such as the vision of a circular food system and the celebration of India's culinary traditions. Moderated by NDTV anchors Gargi Rawat and Ambika Anand, these discussions featured esteemed panelists who shared their expertise and insights on sustainable practices and cultural significance in food.

The winners of the NDTV Food Awards 2024 were selected by a distinguished jury consisting of top chefs, restaurateurs, food writers and influencers from across the country. Led by Chairman Kunal Vijayakar, renowned food writer, author, actor, and TV presenter, the jury ensured a fair, transparent and credible selection process.

Some of the notable winners of the NDTV Food Awards 2024 include:

Best Fine Dining Restaurant: Indian Accent, New Delhi

Best Cafe and Casual Dining Restaurant: Olly, Gurugram

Best Cocktail Bar and Lounge: Whisky Samba, Gurugram

Best Bakery and Patisserie: The Big Chill Cakery, Khan Market, New Delhi

Best New Restaurant: Inja, The Manor, New Delhi

Best Beer Brewery: Windmills Craftworks, Bengaluru

Best Earth-Friendly Restaurant: Farmlore, Bengaluru

Chef of the Year: Hussain Shahzad, Executive Chef, Hunger Inc

Rising Star Chef of the Year: Shubham Thakur, Chef de Cuisine, Megu, The Leela Palace, New Delhi

Best Mixologist of the Year: Varun Sharma, Beverage Manager, Comorin Restaurants

Best Restaurateur of the Year: Zorawar Kalra, Massive Restaurants

Excellence in Beverage Industry: Yangdup Lama, Sidecar, New Delhi

Living Legend: Nakul Anand, former executive director, ITC Limited, overseeing the hospitality, travel and tourism business

NDTV Food Awards Hall of Fame: Imtiaz Qureshi, late celebrity chef and the first member of his profession to get a Padma Shri

Best Nutrition and Wellness Award: Herbalife India Private Limited

The NDTV Food Awards 2024 will be broadcast on NDTV 24x7, NDTV MPCG and NDTV Rajasthan on March 9.