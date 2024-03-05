United States ATM Market Thrives With “5.60% CAGR” Shaping The Future Technology

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group, the United States ATM market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.60% during 2024-2032.

The report has segmented the market by solution (deployment solutions, managed services), screen size (15′′ and below, above 15′′), application (withdrawals, transfers, deposits), atm type (conventional/bank ATMs, brown label ATMs, white label ATMs, smart ATMs, cash dispensers), and region.

United States ATM Market Growth:

The widespread need for cash access and the increasing complexity of financial transactions that ATMs can handle are significantly driving the United States ATM market. Additionally, the modernization of ATM technology that has expanded the capabilities of these machines beyond simple cash withdrawals is also positively influencing the market growth across the country. Besides this, the rising focus by the banking sector on enhancing customer convenience and reducing operational costs has led to the adoption of ATMs that can provide a more seamless and efficient user experience, thereby further stimulating the market growth.

United States ATM Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Solution:



Deployment Solutions



Onsite ATMs



Offsite ATMs



Work Site ATMs

Mobile ATMs Managed Services

By solution, the market is segmented into deployment solutions (onsite ATMs, offsite ATMs, work site ATMs, and mobile ATMs) and managed services.

Breakup by Screen Size:



15′′ and Below Above 15′′

By screen size, the market is categorized into 15′′ and below and above 15′′.

Breakup by Application:



Withdrawals

Transfers Deposits

By application, the market is classified into withdrawals, transfers, and deposits.

Breakup by ATM Type:



Conventional/Bank ATMs

Brown Label ATMs

White Label ATMs

Smart ATMs Cash Dispensers

By ATM type, the market is bifurcated into conventional/bank ATMs, brown label ATMs, white label ATMs, smart ATMs, and cash dispensers.

Breakup by Regional Insights:



Northeast

Midwest

South West

Region wise, the market is divided into Northeast, Midwest, South, and West.

United States ATM Market Trends:

An emerging trend in the United States ATM market is the elevating integration of cutting-edge technologies, such as biometric authentication, contactless transactions, and AI-driven interfaces. These innovations aim to improve security, speed up transaction processes, and personalize the user experience, which is further bolstering market growth across the country.

Furthermore, the growing emphasis of key players on deploying ATMs in non-traditional locations, such as retail stores, entertainment venues, and transportation hubs, to increase accessibility and convenience for consumers is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the increasing deployment of recyclable ATMs, which can re-dispense deposited cash, reducing the need for frequent cash replenishment, is expected to catalyze the United States ATM market over the forecasted period.

