New Food Spot Alert: Dubai's Flayva Unleashes A Flavour Fiesta

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 5 Mar 2024, 1:01 PM

Last updated: Tue 5 Mar 2024, 1:02 PM

In a world where culinary adventures are the spice of life, al Ghurair Centre has just upped the ante with an explosion of flavors that will tantalise taste buds and leave foodies in a frenzy.

Enter the Flayva Food Hall, a global 'street food' hall boasting 18 street food concepts! Nestled within the vibrant heart of Dubai, the Flayva Food Hall, poised to open its doors today, promises to revolutionise the culinary scene, uniting a kaleidoscope of flavors and cuisines from around the globe. From the aromatic spices of India to the fiery delights of Indonesia to the comforting tastes of Lebanese cuisine, there's something to satisfy every craving and curiosity.

But wait, there's more!

Brace yourselves for the mouth-watering line-up of venues set to make their grand debut.

Join Allo Beirut for a taste of Lebanese street food, where shawarma lovers have a special place of honour. Swing by BaoFriends for a modern twist on bao buns, infused with a delightful blend of Asian flavours. Craving authentic Indian fare? House of Curry has you covered. And for those longing for the taste of Indonesia, Warung Bandung awaits with traditional flavors aplenty.

Need more options? Head over to Vietnamese Snack Food Cafe and Little Oriental Dining for an electrifying Asian fusion experience, or dive into the mouth-watering world of Filipino cuisine with Salvis Junior , Chibog Restaurant , and Bacolod Inasal BBQ serving up irresistible delights that will have you coming back for more!

And that's just the beginning!

Expand your culinary horizons with Tako Ichiban House for Japanese delights, or journey to Uzbekistan with Uzbek Cuisine . Dive into a fried chicken frenzy at Clucks Chicken or savour the traditional flavors of the east at Siam Thai Food . And for those with a sweet tooth or a thirst for drinks, Hubboba Tea Café offers up Emirati-owned Boba tea delights, while Taro by BaoFriends serves up delectable desserts that will leave you craving more.

To add to the excitement, step right up to the grand unveiling of Spice Grill ! Feast your eyes and appetite on the star attractions that includes 'Seafood Feast in a Box', 'Grilled Chicken Barbeque' and 'Bas Uy Soup' (Beef Broth Soup). The best part? The food joint caters to all dietary preferences.

In addition to its diverse array of eateries, the street food hall will also be home to Gulou China Grub and numerous other culinary delights.

Operating from 10am to 10pm on Mondays through Thursdays and extending its hours until 12am on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, Flayva contributes to Al Ghurair Centre's reputation as a premier lifestyle destination.

The vibrant addition not only adds to the allure of the center but also cements Al Ghurair Centre Deira as a top-notch spot for both locals and visitors, proudly maintaining its status as the first modern shopping centre in the Middle East.

Ready to embark on a flavour-filled journey? Get your gang together and head to Flayva to experience a whole new social mood set around good food, ambiance, and vibes!

For more information, please visit or @flayvadubai.