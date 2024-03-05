Registration Of Informal Micro Enterprises Crosses 1.5 Cr At Udyam Assist Platform

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 5 (KNN) In a significant milestone for the MSME sector, the Udyam Assist Platform has exceeded 1.5 crore registrations in just over 14 months since its launch by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

Launched on January 11, 2023, with the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) as the implementing agency, this platform simplifies registration for Informal Micro Enterprises (IMEs) by issuing the Udyam Assist Certificate.

What sets the Udyam Assist Platform apart is its inclusive approach, allowing IMEs without a GSTN to register seamlessly.

This accessibility has contributed to its rapid adoption by micro-enterprises across the country.

Further amplifying its impact, the Government of India, through Gazette Notification S.O. 1296(E) dated March 20, 2023, equated the Udyam Assist Certificate with the Udyam Registration Certificate for availing Priority Sector Lending (PSL) benefits.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reinforced this by categorising IMEs holding the Udyam Assist Certificate as Micro Enterprises under the MSME category for PSL classification, as per its circular dated May 9, 2023.

The Udyam Assist Platform stands as a testament to the government's commitment to empowering micro enterprises and fostering economic growth.

With its user-friendly approach and tangible benefits, it continues to serve as a beacon of hope for countless IMEs across the nation.

(KNN Bureau)