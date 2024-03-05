Apple confronts historic antitrust fine of USD2B from EU

(MENAFN) In a significant development, Brussels levied a hefty fine of 1.84 billion euros (USD2 billion) on Apple on Monday, marking the tech giant's first antitrust-related penalty within the European Union. The fine stems from allegations of Apple's anti-competitive practices, particularly concerning its treatment of Spotify and other music applications, which have been allegedly restricted from informing users about alternative payment options outside of the Apple Store ecosystem.



The European Commission's decision was prompted by a complaint lodged by Sweden's Spotify in 2019, decrying Apple's policies and the imposition of a 30 percent fee on transactions conducted through the Apple Store. Apple swiftly responded to the Commission's ruling, criticizing the decision and expressing its intention to appeal against it.



The legal battle is expected to play out in the Luxembourg-based General Court, the second highest court in Europe, a process that could span several years. In the interim, Apple is obligated to pay the substantial fine and adhere to the directives outlined in the EU's decision.



In a statement addressing the Commission's ruling, Apple contested the basis of the decision, asserting that it lacks concrete evidence demonstrating harm to consumers. Moreover, the company contends that the decision disregards the prevailing dynamics of the market, characterized by robust competition and rapid growth. Despite Apple's objections, the imposition of the fine underscores the European Union's commitment to enforcing antitrust regulations and safeguarding fair competition within the digital marketplace.

