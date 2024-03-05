Egyptian Suez Canal Authority studies bold growth initiative

(MENAFN) Lieutenant General Osama Rabie, the head of the Egyptian Suez Canal Authority, announced on Monday that Egypt is exploring the possibility of implementing a project for the "full duplication of the canal's navigational course." This ambitious initiative aims to potentially enhance the volume of shipping traffic and expedite vessel movements in both directions along the canal.



Rabie elaborated on the objectives of the proposed project, highlighting its aim to achieve comprehensive duplication of the canal's infrastructure, facilitating increased traffic flow and improving the canal's competitive edge. The envisioned enhancements also include elevating the canal's classification and augmenting its capacity to accommodate vessels of varying sizes and categories from the global fleet.



However, Rabie clarified that the project is still in the preliminary study phase, indicating that detailed assessments and evaluations are underway to ascertain its feasibility and potential impacts. The announcement underscores Egypt's commitment to modernizing and optimizing the functionality of the Suez Canal, a vital maritime route that connects the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea, facilitating international trade between Europe and Asia.



This development comes against the backdrop of a challenging period for the Suez Canal Authority, characterized by a notable decline in revenues. The decline can be attributed, in part, to shipping companies rerouting their vessels away from the canal in response to security concerns arising from attacks by Yemeni Houthi movement militants on ships traversing the Red Sea. Despite these challenges, Egypt remains steadfast in its efforts to bolster the strategic significance and operational efficiency of the Suez Canal, underscoring its pivotal role in global maritime transportation networks.

