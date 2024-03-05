Economic research cautions of possible German economic harm during Trump administration

(MENAFN) A recent economic study conducted by the German Institute of Economics (IW) in Cologne has underscored the significant economic risks posed to Germany should Donald Trump secure a second term in the upcoming US presidential elections. The study's findings paint a dire picture, projecting potential economic losses amounting to billions of euros for Germany if Trump's policies, particularly regarding trade with China, are implemented.



One of the key concerns highlighted in the study is Trump's threat to escalate trade tensions with China by imposing hefty tariffs of 60 percent or more on Chinese imports, as well as imposing fixed tariffs of 10 percent on goods entering the United States. The authors of the study estimate that over a four-year presidential term, such measures could lead to economic losses surpassing 120 billion euros for the German economy.



The study emphasizes the interconnectedness of global trade and warns that if China retaliates by imposing tariffs on American imports, it could trigger a downward spiral in global trade, resulting in decreased exports from Germany and reduced private investments. Ultimately, this could inflict more severe damage on Germany and the European Union than on the United States itself.



Even under the most conservative scenario, assuming China refrains from retaliatory measures, the study predicts a contraction of 1.2 percent in Germany's gross domestic product (GDP) by 2028 compared to its performance in the absence of additional tariffs. Given the potential repercussions, the institute's experts advocate for proactive measures to mitigate the impact of a potential new Trump presidency.



The study's authors recommend leveraging the time available before the commencement of a potential new Trump administration to negotiate additional agreements with the United States, particularly in sectors such as steel and vital raw materials. By proactively engaging in diplomatic efforts and trade negotiations, Germany can position itself to navigate the challenges posed by potential shifts in US trade policy and safeguard its economic interests in the face of uncertainty.

