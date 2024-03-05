EQS-News: beaconsmind AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

beaconsmind Group has delivered and installed new projection technology for the stage at the Semperoper Dresden, one of Germany's largest opera houses

05.03.2024 / 09:56 CET/CEST

Use of KADSOFT projection technology for the stage of Semperoper Dresden The customer project is associated with a revenue of 200 TSD. EUR for beaconsmind Group Zurich, Switzerland – 5 . March 2024 – beaconsmind Group (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD), a leading SaaS provider in the field of Location-Based Marketing (LBM) and Analytics, has ushered in a new era of stage technology at the Semperoper Dresden through its subsidiary KADSOFT. A key element of this technological innovation is the lamp-free laser projection with a hermetically sealed optical block and a filterless design, ensuring up to 20,000 hours of maintenance-free operation. Additionally, a redundancy circuit minimizes the loss of brightness or color uniformity in the unlikely event of a diode failure. The use of projection technology enables more stage areas to be illuminated than ever before while simultaneously reducing the need for physical set construction. The contract conclusion has generated a total revenue volume of approximately 200 thousand euros for the beaconsmind Group. Jonathan Sauppe, CEO of beaconsmind: "With this installation, the beaconsmind Group has not only expanded the technical possibilities of the Semperoper Dresden but also engaged the audience in a way that was not possible before. We also see significant revenue potential and points of connection for the use of solutions from the beaconsmind Group's portfolio in other areas such as living, retail, or gastronomy." About the beaconsmind group Founded in Switzerland in 2015, beaconsmind group is a leader in location-based marketing (LBM) software, Wi-Fi infrastructure systems and Wi-Fi guest hotspots. We serve industries such as retail chains, hospitality, healthcare and the public sector. The subsidiaries under beaconsmind Group umbrella are recognized for their expertise in digital transformation, location-based marketing, infrastructure and Wi-Fi services for SaaS customers. Through intelligent, fully cloud-based technologies, we offer our customers tangible added value and strengthen their omnichannel strategies for greater success. For more information, please visit .

05.03.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

