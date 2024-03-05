Fears escalate as Chinese insurers firms observe China's Offbeat debt crisis

(MENAFN) Amidst mounting concerns over China Vanke Real Estate Development Company's financial stability, several major Chinese insurance companies have sounded alarm bells regarding the potential risks associated with the company's debt crisis. Reports from informed sources reveal that as the stock and bond prices of China Vanke plummeted to unprecedented lows, two prominent Beijing-based insurance firms, known for their substantial investments in Vanke, instructed their external investment portfolio managers to closely scrutinize the credit risks associated with the company. Additionally, a life insurance company in China reportedly directed its pension fund managers to exercise caution and restrict investment exposure to Vanke.



China Vanke, the second-largest real estate developer in China, has initiated a new round of negotiations with various Chinese government insurance entities in recent days, seeking to renegotiate the terms of some of its outstanding debts. However, as of now, no agreements have been reached. Despite being one of the few Chinese real estate firms with a favorable credit rating, Vanke has now found itself under intense scrutiny from investors and creditors alike. This development comes on the heels of several major real estate companies, including Country Garden Holdings and China Evergrande Group, defaulting on their debts, further exacerbating concerns within the financial market.



The declining prices of Vanke's shares and bonds have only served to compound these anxieties. On the New York Stock Exchange, Vanke's shares witnessed a significant drop of 7.1 percent, reaching their lowest levels on record. Similarly, on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, the company experienced a notable decline of 4.7 percent, marking the largest downturn since December 2022. The market's reaction underscores the widespread apprehension regarding Vanke's ability to meet its financial obligations and the broader implications for investors and stakeholders amidst the ongoing volatility in China's real estate sector.

MENAFN05032024000045015682ID1107935706