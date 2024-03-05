A Ramadan To Remember At Bawabat Al Sharq Mall

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Abu Dhabi, 04 March 2024 - Bawabat Al Sharq Mall is gearing up for the Holy Month of Ramadan with a special, fun-packed program. Unforgettable moments await visitors at the Ramadan Village starting the 1st of Ramadan until the 3rd day of Eid, from 8:00PM to 12:00AM daily during the Holy Month, and from 4:00PM to 10:00PM during Eid.

Ramadan at Bawabat Al Sharq Mall will feature plenty of fun activities and events. Kids and grown-ups alike can enjoy the enchanting sounds of Oud and Qanoun while participating in exciting games, trying their luck at Fawazir Ramadan and

winning countless valuable prizes! Moreover, the festivities feature a kids' area, a face painting corner and a henna station, culminating in riveting traditional Ayyalah dance performances all through Eid.

The highly-anticipated Shop & Win campaign is also back with a brand-new Nissan Patrol Titanium 2024. Shoppers can enter the draw for the grand prize by simply spending AED 200 or more at any of Bawabat Al Sharq Mall's 350+ stores, or AED 400 at Carrefour, from the 1st of March and until the 14th of April. The lucky winner will be announced on April 15th.

The celebration doesn't stop here, as Bawabat Al Sharq Mall is the perfect place to catch up on Ramadan shopping. With hundreds of local and international brands to choose from, visitors can benefit from various discounts and promotions on a massive selection of stylish clothing and shoes, luxurious perfume and jewelry, cutting-edge electronics, appliances, furnishings, and much more.

As for Iftar, the Mall is home to a variety of restaurants and cafs, serving mouthwatering delicacies from all over the world. Visitors can indulge in local classics, signature Asian dishes, and western favorites, as well as delightful desserts and beverages.

This Ramadan, Bawabat Al Sharq Mall is creating unforgettable memories for all; visitors can join in with their families and loved ones to spend memorable moments together, celebrate the spirit of the Holy Month, and potentially win their dream car!